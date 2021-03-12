"I hated him"- Former NXT Champion reveals why he disliked Triple H while growing up

Former NXT Champion Adam Cole has revealed that he hated Triple H's character while growing up as a wrestling fan.

The Game is one of the most brilliant minds in the business today and his work in NXT speaks for itself.

Adam Cole has revealed that he disliked Triple H during his childhood because of his villainous gimmick. The Panama City Playboy recently returned to his heelish ways when he turned on Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong and ended The Undisputed Era.

In an interview with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Cole revealed that he hated The Game's heel gimmick, as he was a classic fan who always supported the babyfaces. However, the former NXT Champion stated that the WWE Legend did a fantastic job playing the role of a villain.

"When I was 11 or 12 years old, I hated Triple H. I hated him. Again, I was that classic fan that loved the good guys and hated the bad guys, but I really disliked Triple H. And like you said, when you go back and watch it, it’s like … wow. He was really good at his job. Really, really good," said Adam Cole.

Will we see Triple H make an in-ring return at WrestleMania 37?

Currently, there are no plans for Triple H in terms of having a match at this year's WrestleMania. However, AJ Styles has been very vocal about having a match with The Game at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

The Phenomenal One spoke to WWE Now India and revealed that he wants Triple H to be his next opponent at WrestleMania.

"Triple H is definitely the next guy I’d like to face at some point if it could happen, maybe not. But it was an absolute pleasure to be in the ring, or not necessarily the ring, the Boneyard with the Undertaker," said AJ Styles.

With rumors suggesting that Vince McMahon wants WrestleMania 37 to look bigger, a potential match between AJ Styles and Triple H could make its way to the card.

Who do you think Triple H should face if he makes a return? Should it be the Phenomenal One? Let us know down below.