Adam Cole says WWE SmackDown star is talented but a "real jerk"

Former WWE star Adam Cole has continued his rivalry with commentator Pat McAfee, calling him a talented person but "a real jerk."

Cole and McAfee had a feud when the former was in WWE. The rivalry began during the Panama City Playboy's appearance on The Pat McAfee Show when the SmackDown commentator laughed at Cole claiming to be the king of NXT. Their rivalry seemingly culminated in a match at TakeOver XXX in 2020.

During his latest appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Cole praised McAfee's talent and believed that the commentator respects pro wrestling.

“As much as I can’t stand the guy, you know, Pat is a very, very talented person. Very charismatic, has the gift of gab for days. He really respects pro wrestling a lot, he really does. As far as being a student of the game and watching it and respecting it, he’s the best when it comes to that. So yeah, but getting the chance to do any sort of programme with someone who’s a non-wrestler, was very, very fun," said Cole.

The AEW star said that while his feud with the former NFL player was fun, he still thinks McAfee is a jerk:

“It was such a compliment for them to trust me with that role of getting to be in there with Pat,” said Cole. "So he’s, again as far as someone being such a natural when it comes to this job, oh my goodness. Yeah. It’s unbelievable. He’s a real jerk but he’s a natural." [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Apart from their singles match, Cole and McAfee faced each other as part of the WarGames match in 2020.

WWE star Pat McAfee has had a few high-profile matches recently

Since his WWE debut against Cole in 2020, McAfee has had a few more matches in the company, including two at WrestleMania.

He defeated Theory at The Show of Shows earlier this year and immediately faced Vince McMahon. McAfee could have another match at a big event soon, as he will likely face Happy Corbin at this month's SummerSlam show.

Cole and McAfee seem to be keeping kayfabe alive as they have complimented each other's abilities but still dislike each other. We are yet to receive McAfee's response to Cole's words, but it seems their ongoing feud might not end anytime soon.

