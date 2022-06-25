Pat McAfee calls out former US Champion for a match at SummerSlam

On tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, Pat McAfee called out former United States Champion Happy Corbin for a match at SummerSlam.

McAfee once had a good relationship with Corbin but that came tumbling down following his loss to Madcap Moss last Friday. The Lone Wolf took exception to McAfee's commentary as he thought the former NFL punter was insulting him and threatened him verbally.

Ahead of tonight's main event, McAfee stood up on the announcer's desk like he seldom does when he gets excited and pumped up the live crowd by emulating The Rock and cutting an energetic promo.

He then proceeded to call out Corbin and challenge him to a match at SummerSlam, which is scheduled to take place in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30, 2022.

McAfee, who has been a lifelong fan of WWE, has also squared off inside the squared circle as a Superstar. His first match was a loss against current AEW star Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: XXX and he suffered another loss in a WarGames match at TakeOver: WarGames.

McAfee was praised for his performances in both matches, notably for his first one with Cole.

After McAfee moved up to the main roster as a commentator on SmackDown, he entered into a feud with Austin Theory earlier this year. This culminated in a match at WrestleMania 38 which McAfee won.

As of this writing, Corbin has not responded to McAfee's SummerSlam challenge, but it looks like the match will be made official in the coming days.

