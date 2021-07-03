Adam Cole wants to face WWE Hall of Famer inside Hell in a Cell

NXT superstar Adam Cole recently appeared on the After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast. He discussed the return of various nostalgic pay-per-view names on the black and gold brand.

As a lifelong follower of WWE, Cole said he enjoys the feeling of being part of NXT Takeovers named after classic events like Halloween Havoc, The Great American Bash and In Your House. He said that with age, he has tried to appreciate things in the moment and stated that being able to perform at these events is cool.

Adam Cole also spoke about the type of match he would like to be a part of outside of NXT:

“Funny enough because it just recently happened, I really really want to wrestle in a Hell in a Cell someday. Cause I’m an absolute maniac. I just think about all the iconic moments and matches.When I think about that iconic moment when the music is playing and the cell is lowering, I just remember being so excited and it still makes me feel that way."

Further, Adam Cole stated that he would like to face either Shawn Michaels or Kyle O'Reilly in Hell in a Cell. Shawn was the winner of the first-ever Hell in a Cell match and has a good track record having won three matches in four appearances.

Shawn Michaels vs Undertaker in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match

“In a perfect world, if past, present or future doesn’t matter, me vs. Shawn Michaels is the one I would love. If I’m picking current guys to possibly face right now, I’m going to go Kyle O’Reilly, I am", Cole said.

What's next for Adam Cole?

Adam Cole has been a part of NXT since his debut in 2017. He reigned supreme over NXT as the leader of the Undisputed Era alongside Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong.

Once best friends and now bitter enemies, Cole will face O'Reilly at The Great American Bash this Tuesday. NXT General Manager William Regal stipulated that the match will be a "straight-up wrestling match."

In 2009, I met you. In 2021, I end you. pic.twitter.com/29Jdz53kYJ — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) June 27, 2021

Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly are two incredibly superior athletes who have had incredible matches when paired with one another. This next one promises to be more of the same.

Should Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly face-off in a Hell in a Cell match? Do you see Shawn Michaels returning to face Adam Cole inside Hell in a Cell? Share your opinions in the comment section below.

Edited by Jack Cunningham