Adam Pearce accused of bias against WWE RAW Superstar

Monday Night RAW GM Adam Pearce has been accused of bias against a superstar. Pearce has been handling things on RAW for quite some time and has done a solid job, but he has his critics.

Former Tag Team Champion and New Day member Xavier Woods hasn't been impressed by Pearce lately. He has accused the GM of not treating New Day with respect and not giving them a rematch for the Titles.

Recently, he has been asking Pearce to ban Penta's Mexican Destroyer, to no avail. This week on RAW, Woods was at the receiving end of the move again as New Day and Grayson Waller lost to the War Raiders and Penta. Now, in a recent interview on the Battleground Podcast he accused Pearce of being biased towards him.

"Penta jumped off of Ivar's back and somehow attached his body to mine into an incredible Mexican Destroyer that has only injured my neck even more. So now I don't know where we even are in the recovery process at this point because Adam Pearce refuses— he absolutely refuses to ban this maneuver," he said.

Woods then mentioned that Pearce would ban the move if it happened to other stars like Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

"But he bans it when it happens to Cody. He bans it. It gets banned when it happens to Randy. But oh, but not me. Not the 21-year vet. Not the 15-year company guy. Not the guy who delivers every single time he's out there. We just don't care what happens to Woods," he added.

You can check the interview below:

Xavier Woods has been asking Adam Pearce to ban the Mexican Destroyer

Ever since losing the Tag Team Titles and not getting the rematch, The New Day has continued to criticize Adam Pearce.

Woods, in particular, has been vocal about alleged mistreatment from the RAW GM. He has been asking him to ban Penta's Mexican Destroyer for weeks in a series of posts on social media.

Woods has claimed that he has suffered a neck injury as a result of the move and it continues to put him in danger. This is, of course, a part of his ongoing storyline, as he was seen competing in a match on RAW without any issues.

