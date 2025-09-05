Xavier Woods Claims Former AEW Champion Nearly Broke His Neck in the Ring

Xavier Woods has been feuding with a former AEW champion in recent weeks. He even claimed that this star nearly broke his neck in the ring.The New Day have been in mourning ever since they lost the World Tag Team Titles to the Judgment Day. To make matters worse, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were denied a rematch for the titles. If this wasn't enough, New Day have found themselves in a feud against Penta in recent weeks. Woods faced off against Penta on the 18th August episode of RAW and lost. This past week on the red brand, The New Day teamed with Grayson Waller against The War Raiders and Penta. The heels were on the losing end again this time.Today is Woods' birthday, and the former Tag Team Champion took to Instagram to post a clip of himself in a neck brace crying in the shower. He claimed that Penta used the Mexican Destroyer and nearly broke his neck. He also accused Adam Pearce of putting a hit out on him and questioned how he was the bad guy.&quot;IT'S MY BIRTHDAY TODAY AND HERE IS WHAT IM DEALING WITH - Due to The Judgment Day, the @wwe tag team division is DEAD - @scrapdaddyap is jealous of my hair so he put a hit out on ME - #PENTA used a mexican destroyer and damn near broke my NECK HOW AM I THE BAD GUY?,&quot; wrote Woods.Check out his post here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostXavier Woods Also Claimed That Penta Tried to End His CareerPenta has been a thorn in Xavier Woods' side in recent weeks. Woods has been on the receiving end of the Mexican Destroyer a couple of times, which has left him in pain. This week on RAW, Woods was on the receiving end of the same move again.Following this, Woods took to social media to say that his neck was hanging on by a thread. He also claimed that the luchador is putting him through hell.&quot;My neck feels like its hanging on by a thread after @PENTAELZEROM again tried to end my career. MIND YOU HE IS PUTTING US THROUGH THIS HELL WHILE WE ARE GRIEVING!! Here is a full 13 minutes of our pain&quot;It looks like this feud between Penta and The New Day has escalated pretty quickly.