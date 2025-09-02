"... tried to end my career" - WWE RAW Superstar makes accusation after trying to ban a move

A potentially soon-to-be-banned move has left a WWE RAW star in bad condition as he makes an accusation about his career being in danger. It comes after this week's episode of RAW.Xavier Woods has been dealing with an injury, and it has turned into a story where he attempts to ban the move that hurt him. Tonight on WWE RAW, the veteran returned, but unfortunately, things did not go well. They were involved in a six-man tag team match, as The New Day and Grayson Waller teamed to face Penta and the War Raiders. During the match, Penta hit the Mexican Destroyer again, and that left the New Day star shaking.Xavier Woods commented on what had happened. He said that his neck felt like it was just hanging on by a thread, and this was after Penta had tried to end his career yet again. He said that the luchador was putting the New Day through hell, while they were still grieving the death of the tag team division. The stars have been at each other's throats for a while now, and it seems things are heading to a culmination on RAW.&quot;My neck feels like its hanging on by a thread after @PENTAELZEROM again tried to end my career. MIND YOU HE IS PUTTING US THROUGH THIS HELL WHILE WE ARE GRIEVING!! Here is a full 13 minutes of our pain&quot;Xavier Woods has been dealing with an injury on WWE RAWFor a while now, Woods has been dealing with an injury. This comes after he was hurt in a match, and he stayed away from wrestling for a little while on WWE RAW.Now, he seems to be ready to return. They turned the injury into a storyline as well, talking about how they wanted the Mexican Destroyer to be banned. Proceedings had already started with Grayson Waller trying to secure signatures to get the move banned.It has not been banned yet, but that may be something that happens in the future.