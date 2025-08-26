  • home icon
Proceedings underway to ban major WWE star's signature move after injury

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 26, 2025 01:44 GMT
Proceedings are now underway to ban a major WWE move. This would change things for a star, as he would not be able to use it going forward.

Last week, Penta faced Xavier Woods. The star had been in a feud with them for some time. Now, with Woods finally getting a match against the star, it was always going to be a hard-hitting affair. Unfortunately, during the bout, Xavier was left hurt and injured when Penta hit him with the Mexican Destroyer. Whether the move hurt him or not, Woods is currently carrying an injury and was unable to wrestle this week.

Instead, Penta faced Kofi Kingston on RAW tonight. Since the move hurt him, Xavier Woods has been talking about wanting it banned going forward. While Kofi Kingston was wrestling Penta, Grayson Waller was also at ringside, trying to get signatures from different stars and commentators to get the move banned. WWE has turned the angle of Woods being hurt into a storyline, with procedures now underway to try and get the move banned.

Whether he will be successful or not remains to be seen.

WWE has banned piledrivers in the past, and they are still not used

In the past, and even now, the piledriver was banned from use in WWE. The move was seen as dangerous and has resulted in several stars being injured.

Very few stars have been allowed to use it since, with John Cena and CM Punk being two of them. The Undertaker and Kane also used their own versions of the move: the much safer Tombstone Piledriver.

Meanwhile, the use of Destroyers has increased, as they are similar to the piledriver but much safer. It remains to be seen if Grayson Waller and the New Day can get it banned by Triple H as well.

Edited by Angana Roy
