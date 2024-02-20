Adam Pearce adds former champion to high stakes match on WWE RAW

WWE will continue the build to Elimination Chamber on tonight's RAW, and now a top talent has been added to a match with important implications.

The company previously announced a Last Chance Battle Royal for tonight's RAW, with the winner earning the final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The exact number of participants has not been confirmed, but Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, Mia Yim, Alba Fyre, and Shayna Baszler are a few names announced for the bout.

Chelsea Green has taunted Adam Pearce over not announcing her for tonight's Battle Royal, but now the RAW General Manager has officially confirmed the 32-year-old for the match. Green's addition to the bout came after the former Women's Tag Team Champion called out Pearce on X/Twitter.

"WHO MADE THIS GRAPHIC AND WHERE IS MY BEAUTIFUL FACE?!? wtf @ScrapDaddyAP this was your doing, wasn’t it!???!!" she wrote.

WWE has since confirmed Green for the Battle Royal. The winner of the match will join Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair, and Naomi this Saturday inside Elimination Champion.

The winner of the Women's Chamber match will secure her spot at WrestleMania 40 and challenge for the Women's World Championship. Current champion Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber.

Below is the current line-up for tonight's RAW from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California:

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre opens the show

Ivar vs. Chad Gable

The Judgment Day vs. The Miz, R-Truth, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa

GUNTHER defends the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso

Last Chance Battle Royal for the final Women's Elimination Chamber spot: Chelsea Green, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, Mia Yim, Alba Fyre, Shayna Baszler, others TBA

