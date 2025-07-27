  • home icon
Adam Pearce announces major championship match for WWE RAW ahead of SummerSlam

By Ankit Verma
Modified Jul 27, 2025 19:03 GMT
Adam Pearce on RAW (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Adam Pearce on RAW [Picture courtesy: WWE.com]

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has officially announced a massive championship match for the upcoming edition of the red brand. The show will emanate from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Last week on RAW, three teams competed in a number-one contenders match for the World Tag Team Championship held by Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day. In an action-packed contest, LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde defeated The New Day and The Creed Brothers to earn a shot at the gold.

Earlier today, Adam Pearce revealed that the championship match would take place on the July 28 edition of Monday Night RAW. He also announced a massive Eight-Woman Tag Team Match for the show.

"They earned their opportunity at the World Tag Team Titles. Now they get it. The LWO will oppose Judgment Day in Detroit, and I've signed a huge eight-woman tag. Rhea Ripley, IYO Sky, Stephanie Vaquer, and Nikki Bella will oppose the Women's World Champion Naomi, Chelsea Green, and her Secret Hervice," he said. [From 0:24 to 0:44]
You can check out Adam Pearce's announcement video below:

Adam Pearce announces big names for the RAW before WWE SummerSlam

In the same announcement video, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce revealed that several top stars would appear on the go-home edition of the red brand ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The 47-year-old revealed Gunther and CM Punk would be in the building ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match slated for The Biggest Party of the Summer. He added that Roman Reigns would also be on the show, and the latter's partner for SummerSlam, Jey Uso, would wrestle Bronson Reed in a singles bout.

"SummerSlam is less than a week away, and the big guns will be in the house tomorrow night in the Motor City. You will see the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. You will see The Best in the World, CM Punk. You will see the OTC, Roman Reigns. And his partner at Summer Slam, Jey Uso, will go one-on-one with Big Bronson Reed," he said.
The go-home edition of RAW before SummerSlam has an exciting lineup, including a championship match. It remains to be seen if the title changes hands heading into the two-night premium live event.

