Roman Reigns is all set to wrestle his first match since WrestleMania 41 at WWE SummerSlam. The wrestling promotion recently revealed the OTC's status for the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW ahead of the premium live event.The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion returned to the promotion on the July 14 edition of Monday Night RAW to take out Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker while the two were beating down Jey Uso and CM Punk. The latest edition of the red brand ended with Reigns and Uso double-spearing Breakker and Reed, setting up a Tag Team Match for The Biggest Party of the Summer.Heading into the red brand, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced several major names, including Roman Reigns, for the show slated to air from Detroit, Michigan. Pearce also noted that Jey Uso would wrestle Bronson Reed in a singles bout.&quot;Monday Night RAW is live this week from beautiful Detroit, Michigan. And we are motoring to The Biggest Party of the Summer. SummerSlam is less than a week away, and the big guns will be in the house tomorrow night in the Motor City. You will see the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. You will see The Best in the World, CM Punk. You will see the OTC, Roman Reigns. And his partner at Summer Slam, Jey Uso, will go one-on-one with Big Bronson Reed,&quot; he said. [From 0:01 to 0:23] You can check out the announcement video in the tweet below: Roman Reigns opens up to speak about Seth Rollins' recent injuryOn his return to WWE programming, Roman Reigns was reportedly set to have a program with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. Unfortunately, The Visionary was forced out of action after he suffered a knee injury during his Saturday Night's Main Event singles match against LA Knight.In a recent RAW Vlog shared by WWE on YouTube, Roman Reigns noted that his Wiseman siding with his longtime rival, Seth Rollins, didn't look good. The OTC added that he did not wish an injury on anyone and that he would have loved to have beaten up a healthy Rollins all by himself.&quot;They got a lot of serious problems going on. The man that Paul Heyman, my former Wiseman chose to ride with, doesn't look good, man. I don't really want to speak on that because I believe in that karma. So, I wanna see how that plays out. Obviously, we have not been on good terms for a long time. I don't wish injury on anybody because I'd rather him be here so I could whoop his a** myself. I prefer a healthy little bi**h, so I can smack him up,&quot; Reigns said.You can check out the RAW Vlog below:It will be interesting to see when Seth Rollins returns from injury to rejoin Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed on Monday Night RAW.If you use the quote from this article, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.