  • Roman Reigns breaks silence on Seth Rollins' injury with a bold message to his former tag team partner

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 21, 2025 16:22 GMT
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins (Image Credits: Roman Reigns on X and WWE.com)
Roman Reigns has finally broken his silence on Seth Rollins' injury. The Visionary was injured at Saturday Night's Main Event XL during his match against LA Knight.

Rollins aligned with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41 after the Hall of Famer betrayed CM Punk and Reigns. Heyman walked Punk down to the ring, but by the end of the night, he formed a new alliance with the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

WWE uploaded a vlog of Roman Reigns' return to the company on last week's RAW. During the same, he addressed the injury to Rollins, stating that he doesn't wish injury on anybody. The OTC also expressed his desire to beat up his former tag team partner by himself.

"They got a lot of serious problems going on. The man that Paul Heyman, my former Wiseman chose to ride with, doesn't look good, man. I don't really want to speak on that because I believe in that karma. So, I wanna see how that plays out. Obviously, we have not been on good terms for a long time. I don't wish injury on anybody because I'd rather him be here so I could whoop his a** myself. I prefer a healthy little bi**h, so I can smack him up. We'll see what happens, we'll see what the landscape is," Reigns said. [From 2:30 - 3:10]
Check out Reigns' return vlog uploaded by WWE:

Roman Reigns returned on last week's WWE RAW

Roman Reigns returned after the Gauntlet Match on last week's WWE RAW, attacking Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. He helped Jey Uso to his feet and stared down CM Punk, who became the number one contender for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship.

The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is confirmed to appear on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. He is still without a match for the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

