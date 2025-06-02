Adam Pearce announces massive tag team match just days before WWE Money In the Bank

WWE officials have booked major developments for tonight's RAW with just a few hours until showtime. Adam Pearce has just updated the lineup for tonight's Money in the Bank go-home show, with major implications for the red brand's main event scene and next week's PLE.

World Wrestling Entertainment will invade Tulsa, Oklahoma, tonight for the final RAW before Money in the Bank and Worlds Collide. The final MITB Ladder Match qualifiers are set to go down, and the PLE lineups for this weekend in Los Angeles will be updated before SmackDown presents the final build in Bakersfield.

Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins are sure to be ringside tonight as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed team up for the first time. They will face Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, as announced by the RAW General Manager in the video below. Pearce also revealed that Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria will be on RAW to address Becky Lynch ahead of WWE Money in the Bank.

"We are less than a week from Money in the Bank and RAW is live tonight in Tulsa with so much going on. Your World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso teams with Sami Zayn to take on Bron Breakker and 'Big' Bronson Reed. Plus, less than a week before her championship defense, Lyra Valkyria will speak tonight. What will she say about Becky Lynch? Find out tonight!" Adam Pearce said.

WWE previously announced that CM Punk will open tonight's loaded, live RAW episode from the BOK Center in Tulsa with a special message for Seth Rollins. Punk will later face AJ Styles and El Grande Americano in the final men's MITB qualifier. The final RAW women's MITB qualifier will also take place tonight with Stephanie Vaquer, Ivy Nile, and Liv Morgan.

