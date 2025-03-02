Adam Pearce announces several major segments and matches for WWE RAW after Elimination Chamber

Following an "industry-changing" night at Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, WWE will present one of the most important episodes of RAW tomorrow from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Adam Pearce has just checked in with another update for the fans, and this one is massive for the red brand.

The RAW General Manager previously announced two big title matches for this week's episode with Elimination Chamber fallout, including The Viking Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers for the World Tag Team Championship and Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY for the Women's World Title, with the winner facing Women's Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair at WrestleMania.

American Made will have another chance to capture championship gold on RAW as Pearce has just announced Ivy Nile vs. Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria for tomorrow night. On February 17, Nile lost a number one contender's match to Dakota Kai, who failed to dethrone WWE's inaugural champion last week.

Pearce has also announced several top superstars for tomorrow's loaded episode of RAW. Belair is now official for the show, as she will have her eye on SKY vs. Ripley due to the WrestleMania implications. CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther are also set to appear.

The upcoming edition of RAW will feature storyline developments for several of the aforementioned WWE Superstars. The addition of Nile's title shot is fitting, as American Made aims to become champions before leader Chad Gable returns. Belair is due for a hectic night. Besides SKY vs. Ripley, The EST also has a situation with partners Naomi and Jade Cargill.

