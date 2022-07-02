Create
Notifications

Adam Pearce announces special match on WWE SmackDown

WWE Official Adam Pearce announced a battle royal featuring Seth Rollins to kick off SmackDown
WWE Official Adam Pearce announced a battle royal featuring Seth Rollins to kick off SmackDown
Rosanne Raphael
Rosanne Raphael
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 02, 2022 07:07 AM IST

During the opening segment of SmackDown, WWE official Adam Pearce announced a battle royal featuring the contenders of the Men's Money in the Bank match and some of the top stars of the blue brand.

This week on RAW, Riddle qualified in the Men's MITB ladder match by winning a 'Last Chance' battle royal. The premium live event will take place on July 2nd at MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas.

The six contenders for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match kicked off SmackDown by being seated on top of ladders. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Seth Rollins, Riddle, and Sami Zayn were confident they would win the contract.

They were determined to cash in the contract on the winner of the match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

What is @mikethemiz doing here?! #SmackDown https://t.co/7YWBAl6UhJ

Meanwhile, The Miz, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, and Ezekiel walked out to claim their place as the last qualifier for the MITB match. Soon after, everyone started arguing and talking over each other, leading to chaos.

During this time, Adam Pearce walked out and made it official that the fans would get a preview by having a 'good old-fashioned' battle royal.

Per @ScrapDaddyAP, it looks like we're getting a Good Old-Fashioned Battle Royal. RIGHT NOW. #SmackDown https://t.co/7UaLS7WcJc
Also Read Article Continues below

Reigns and Lesnar will face each other at the greatest event of the summer in a Last Man Standing match. This will be the first time The Tribal Chief will defend the undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Beast.

It will be interesting to see if this year's Mr. Money in the Bank will really cash in the contract on the winner of the Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam.

Find out which top WWE star thinks Liv Morgan will be Miss Money in the Bank this year. Click here.

Edited by Angana Roy

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...