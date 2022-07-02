Former United States Champion eliminates Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to win battle royal on SmackDown

The latest episode of SmackDown saw former United States Champion Happy Corbin eliminate Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to win the 'Good Old Fashioned' Battle Royal.

The blue brand opened this week with the Men's Money in the Bank contenders, including Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. The six men were having a back-and-forth conversation on who would win before Ezekiel, The Miz, Corbin, and Madcap Moss came out.

The verbal chaos between the Money in the Bank competitors and the other four led to Adam Pearce creating a 'Good Old Fashioned' Battle Royal.

Unfortunately, there were no stakes as this wasn't a qualification match for the last spot. It was entertaining, however, and former United States Champion Happy Corbin won in the end by last eliminating Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, both of whom are in the upcoming ladder match.

Corbin rolled out of the ring as McIntyre and Sheamus looked to square off to get the winning spot. However, he quickly rolled in to eliminate both men and win. He later celebrated by laughing at the face of commentator Pat McAfee, who recently challenged Corbin to a match at SummerSlam.

Although the battle royal did not have any implications in deciding the final participant in the MITB ladder match, Corbin will face Madcap Moss, Ezekiel, and The Miz in Fatal Four Way competition to decide who goes to the event.

