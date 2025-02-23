Adam Pearce announces two major WWE matches and Rhea Ripley's return for RAW

Adam Pearce announced two major matches and that we would hear from Rhea Ripley for tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will take place at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The RAW General Manager shared a new video today previewing the upcoming show. Pearce revealed that Men's Elimination Chamber participants Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, and CM Punk will be featured on tomorrow night's episode of RAW. It was also announced that The New Day will be taking on the LWO in a tag team match, and Penta will be in action in a Triple Threat Match against Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser.

"All three RAW members of the chamber, Punk, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, will be in the house. Plus, there will be a Triple Threat, Penta takes on Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser. And I am tired of the talk between The New Day and the LWO, it will be Woods and Kofi in tag team action against Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde," he said. [From 0:10 - 0:28]

Adam Pearce also reminded everyone that the Women's Intercontinental Championship and the Women's Tag Titles would also be on the line for tomorrow's show. In addition to that Rhea Ripley will be speaking ahead of her title match against number one contender IYO SKY. However, he did not confirm if The Eradicator would be appearing in person for this week's episode of RAW.

"Plus, a huge night for our women, the Women's Intercontinental Championship, the Women's Tag Team Championship, both on the line tomorrow night in Cincinnati, and you will hear from Rhea Ripley one week ahead of her huge title defense against IYO SKY," he added. [From 0:28 - 0:41]

Ripley is not scheduled to compete at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 on March 1. She will be defending the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY on the March 3 edition of WWE RAW.

Bill Apter predicts Rhea Ripley's upcoming title defense on WWE RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently predicted who would win the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Apter stated that he thought Rhea Ripley would successfully defend her title against The Genius of the Sky next month on WWE RAW. However, he added that the match would serve as a showcase for the Damage CTRL star next week on Netflix.

"I think it's a great idea to draw people to Netflix, trying to keep that Netflix audience coming back every week for something special and my prediction is Rhea retains the belt in what will be an excellent match that will showcase IYO SKY more so than Rhea Ripley." [6:55 - 7:15]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Ripley captured the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan on the January 6, 2025, episode of WWE RAW. It will be fascinating to see if The Eradicator can hold onto her title until WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

