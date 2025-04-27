Adam Pearce announces that he won't be on WWE RAW; reveals his replacement

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has revealed that he won't be present at the upcoming edition of the red brand. Pearce also revealed the name of the person who will be replacing him on the show.

Adam Pearce has been the RAW GM for the last couple of years and has also worked as an authority figure before that when he used to preside over both RAW and SmackDown. However, Nick Aldis was introduced as the SmackDown GM in 2023 which led to Pearce being limited to the red brand.

The 46-year-old has been featured prominently on WWE programming despite not being an active wrestler. He recently revealed that he won't be present at the upcoming edition of the flagship show, and Nick Aldis will be taking his place. While Aldis and Pearce always seem to be at odds, the latter asked his roster to be nice to his replacement.

Pearce also made a few announcements for the show, noting that the fans will see appearances from Pat McAfee, Becky Lynch, and the new trio of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman.

Adam Pearce recently suspended a top WWE Superstar

Adam Pearce has often shown that he does not shy away from keeping a firm hand on the tiller, as he has had to take strict measures in the past to deal with troublesome superstars. The same was on display recently as Pearce suspended Gunther for raising his hands on Pat McAfee.

The Ring General's World Heavyweight Championship reign came to an end at WrestleMania 41, where he lost the title to Jey Uso. Gunther took out his frustration on commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on RAW and even choked out the latter.

The RAW GM punished the Austrian star by suspending him indefinitely. Gunther was also fined an undisclosed amount.

Pat McAfee will be present on WWE RAW this Monday, where he will address The Ring General's actions. There is some speculation that the former NFL player could announce his in-ring return to face the former World Heavyweight Champion.

