  Adam Pearce, Braun Strowman, Damian Priest, and other WWE Superstars react after huge announcement by The Miz

Adam Pearce, Braun Strowman, Damian Priest, and other WWE Superstars react after huge announcement by The Miz

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 13, 2025 03:51 GMT
The stars have reacted (Credit: WWE.com)
The stars have reacted (Credit: WWE.com)

Several top WWE names, both past and present, including Adam Pearce, Braun Strowman, Damian Priest, Isla Dawn, and more, have reacted after The Miz's huge announcement. The A-list star had something to say just before RAW.

It was revealed that the Miz will host the American Gladiators from now on. He officially announced it and expressed his excitement for the entire deal, clearly very happy to have landed the role. He said that he used to watch it as a child and was glad to be part of its return.

"I’m beyond excited to announce that I’m the new host of AMERICAN GLADIATORS! The 10-year-old me is absolutely SCREAMING—this show was such a huge part of my childhood. I used to watch it with my dad, and being part of its return is bringing back so many amazing memories. A huge thank you to MGM and Amazon Prime Video for trusting me with such an iconic legacy. To the fans, we are working hard to create something truly incredible that honors the original while bringing fresh energy to a whole new generation. Get ready!!! AMERICAN GLADIATORS IS BACK, and it’s bigger and bolder than ever!"
Adam Pearce, Braun Strowman, Isla Dawn, and others have all reacted to the news. His colleagues, past and present, poured in congratulations. Adam Pearce, Corey Graves, Matt Hardy, and Shane Helms all reached out in the comments to congratulate him on the achievement.

Others, such as Braun Strowman, Damian Priest, and others, reacted to the post, showing their love to the veteran WWE star for this incredible achievement.

The stars all reached out (Credit: The Miz's Instagram)
The stars all reached out (Credit: The Miz's Instagram)

Damian Priest is coming off a major loss at WWE Backlash

At WWE Backlash, Damian Priest was left wondering what was next for him as he lost again, thanks to his chokeslam to Drew McIntyre on the outside. The move also took him out and allowed Jacob Fatu to win the match, albeit with unlooked-for help from Solo Sikoa and Jeff Cobb.

Now, the star has to deal with the fact that he lost again. What he does next remains to be seen for the time being.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Angana Roy
