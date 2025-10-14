Adam Pearce called out by former WWE Champion for handing out top superstar a title match

Adam Pearce has confirmed that AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will challenge for the WWE World Tag Team Championships next week on RAW. His decision was called out by Kofi Kingston.Kingston and Xavier Woods lost the World Tag Team Championships to the reigning champions, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. The Judgment Day duo became two-time tag team champions and ended The New Day's reign, which began at WrestleMania 41.On X, Kingston called out Pearce and took shots at him. The former WWE Champion referred to the RAW General Manager as &quot;Bald Head Tyrannical ass&quot; after he told Styles that he and Lee would challenge for the tag team titles.&quot;Oh, so when AJ says it, Pearce just gives him a title match. Bald Head Tyrannical ass…&quot; wrote Kingston.Check out Kingston's post on X:WWE star AJ Styles has confirmed he will retire in 2026AJ Styles has confirmed that he will retire from Professional Wrestling in 2026. Speaking on the Crown Jewel Kickoff Show, The Phenomenal One made the announcement and revealed the reason behind his decision.He said:“I’m getting old, folks. Listen, if I could find the Fountain of Youth and take a couple of sips, I would wrestle for the rest of my life. But, you know, I am getting older. The fear of embarrassing myself is getting closer. And you know what? There comes a time in a man’s life when he has to, you know, take care of business. But when business is done, it’s time to take care of his family. I need to spend time with my family. The whole idea with wrestling and having an amazing future in this business is to be able to retire one day. And in 2026, I will retire.&quot;Styles lost to John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2025. This was the last time the two legends of the business stepped foot in the ring with one another for a match.