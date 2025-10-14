  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Adam Pearce called out by former WWE Champion for handing out top superstar a title match

Adam Pearce called out by former WWE Champion for handing out top superstar a title match

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 14, 2025 21:27 GMT
Adam Pearce (Image Credits: His X handle)
Adam Pearce (Image Credits: His X handle)

Adam Pearce has confirmed that AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will challenge for the WWE World Tag Team Championships next week on RAW. His decision was called out by Kofi Kingston.

Ad

Kingston and Xavier Woods lost the World Tag Team Championships to the reigning champions, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. The Judgment Day duo became two-time tag team champions and ended The New Day's reign, which began at WrestleMania 41.

On X, Kingston called out Pearce and took shots at him. The former WWE Champion referred to the RAW General Manager as "Bald Head Tyrannical ass" after he told Styles that he and Lee would challenge for the tag team titles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Oh, so when AJ says it, Pearce just gives him a title match. Bald Head Tyrannical ass…" wrote Kingston.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Check out Kingston's post on X:

Ad

WWE star AJ Styles has confirmed he will retire in 2026

AJ Styles has confirmed that he will retire from Professional Wrestling in 2026. Speaking on the Crown Jewel Kickoff Show, The Phenomenal One made the announcement and revealed the reason behind his decision.

He said:

“I’m getting old, folks. Listen, if I could find the Fountain of Youth and take a couple of sips, I would wrestle for the rest of my life. But, you know, I am getting older. The fear of embarrassing myself is getting closer. And you know what? There comes a time in a man’s life when he has to, you know, take care of business. But when business is done, it’s time to take care of his family. I need to spend time with my family. The whole idea with wrestling and having an amazing future in this business is to be able to retire one day. And in 2026, I will retire."

Styles lost to John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2025. This was the last time the two legends of the business stepped foot in the ring with one another for a match.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Datta
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications