  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Michael Cole
  • Michael Cole confirms WWE star will be bidding goodbye to wrestling after 27 years

Michael Cole confirms WWE star will be bidding goodbye to wrestling after 27 years

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Oct 12, 2025 15:02 GMT
Michael Cole (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Michael Cole (Image Credits: wwe.com)

2025 will go down in WWE history as the year of John Cena, as he brings the curtain down on his iconic in-ring career. It seems like the year 2026 will belong to one of his biggest frenemies, and his name is AJ Styles.

Ad

Michael Cole confirmed the future of The Phenomenal One after his clinical performance at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia.

AJ Styles and John Cena wrestled each other in another instant classic last night. Despite being well past their prime, the two men surpassed expectations and delivered a match for the ages.

From Bray Wyatt to The Undertaker, the two rivals paid homage to some of their greatest rivals by borrowing their finishers during the match. Cena prevailed in the end, marking his 100th premium live event win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

After the match, Cena and Styles showed true sportsmanship and raised each other's hands.

As The Phenomenal One left the ring, Michael Cole said on commentary that the 48-year-old RAW star will indeed hang up his boots next year.

"Enjoy it while you can, ladies and gentlemen, because next year will be the final year in the career of that man - AJ Styles," Cole said.
Ad
Ad

AJ Styles reveals reason for retiring from WWE

During the Crown Jewel: Perth Kickoff, AJ Styles was asked by Michael Cole about his recent comments on potentially retiring from the WWE in-ring competition in 2026.

The former Bullet Club leader said he was getting older and that he didn't want to overstay his welcome.

He also said he wants to spend more time with his family, which is why he has decided to retire next year.

Ad
“I’m getting old, folks. Listen, if I could find the Fountain of Youth and take a couple of sips, I would wrestle for the rest of my life. But, you know, I am getting older. The fear of embarrassing myself is getting closer. And you know what? There comes a time in a man’s life when he has to, you know, take care of business. But when business is done, it’s time to take care of his family. I need to spend time with my family. The whole idea with wrestling and having an amazing future in this business is to be able to retire one day. And in 2026, I will retire."
Ad

Styles has been in the business since 1998 and deserves to go out with his head held high. Will he get a farewell tour like Cena? Only time will tell.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - Sidsachdeva1299@gmail.com

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Sidharth Sachdeva
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications