WWE erases megastar from history

WWE Crown Jewel was an eventful night for John Cena, as he wrestled his final overseas match in Perth, Australia. In a surprising move, the company appears to have erased a megastar from history.
He is someone who has a brief yet unforgettable history with The Cenation Leader. Popular rapper Travis Scott was omitted during the Crown Jewel pre-show last night.
John Cena faced AJ Styles in yet another spotfest-style match of his retirement tour. The two men left no stone unturned, keeping the Australian crowd on the edge of their seats throughout the match.
The Never Seen 17 and The Phenomenal One took a trip down memory lane and exchanged finishers of some of their greatest rivals as a sign of respect. In the end, Cena nailed Styles with a Tombstone Piledriver, followed by an Attitude Adjustment to pick up the win and culminate their storied rivalry.
Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!
The match was full of nostalgia, yet Travis Scott was missing from the video package of John Cena's farewell tour, featuring his infamous WrestleMania 41 win.
You can check out at the 32:25 minute mark below:
Scott caused a social media stir when he helped Cena dethrone Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two.
The fact that he was excluded from the highlight video of The Cenation Leader's retirement tour suggests that WWE has erased him from history.
Is WWE done with Travis Scott?
Travis Scott was part of the creative plans earlier this year, which would have seen him team up with John Cena at Money in the Bank.
However, plans were scrapped as the two sides reportedly had a massive falling out, resulting in WWE pulling the famous rapper from the 2K25 DLC.
Speaking on TMZ's Inside The Ring podcast, former Nexus member David Otunga said he heard rumors that Travis Scott got backstage heat for legitimately hurting Cody Rhodes.
"Uh, I did [On if he heard WWE was upset with Travis Scott] yeah, that was the consensus, and basically what I heard he didn't take it as serious as, say, like, Bad Bunny, or, obviously, Logan Paul. And when he was here, it was sloppy. It took him a long time to get to the ring one time, you know, injuring Cody Rhodes, like you can't take out one of the top stars. So I think he ended up being more of a liability. And the fan reaction, like, people were legitimately mad, like, not good heat, heat is a good thing if somebody's a heel, but heat like that, that's not good."
It is unlikely that fans would see Scott appear in the Stamford-based promotion in any capacity going forward.
Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences