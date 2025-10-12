WWE erases megastar from history

WWE Crown Jewel was an eventful night for John Cena, as he wrestled his final overseas match in Perth, Australia. In a surprising move, the company appears to have erased a megastar from history.

Ad

He is someone who has a brief yet unforgettable history with The Cenation Leader. Popular rapper Travis Scott was omitted during the Crown Jewel pre-show last night.

John Cena faced AJ Styles in yet another spotfest-style match of his retirement tour. The two men left no stone unturned, keeping the Australian crowd on the edge of their seats throughout the match.

The Never Seen 17 and The Phenomenal One took a trip down memory lane and exchanged finishers of some of their greatest rivals as a sign of respect. In the end, Cena nailed Styles with a Tombstone Piledriver, followed by an Attitude Adjustment to pick up the win and culminate their storied rivalry.

Ad

Trending

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

The match was full of nostalgia, yet Travis Scott was missing from the video package of John Cena's farewell tour, featuring his infamous WrestleMania 41 win.

You can check out at the 32:25 minute mark below:

Ad

Scott caused a social media stir when he helped Cena dethrone Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two.

The fact that he was excluded from the highlight video of The Cenation Leader's retirement tour suggests that WWE has erased him from history.

Is WWE done with Travis Scott?

Travis Scott was part of the creative plans earlier this year, which would have seen him team up with John Cena at Money in the Bank.

Ad

However, plans were scrapped as the two sides reportedly had a massive falling out, resulting in WWE pulling the famous rapper from the 2K25 DLC.

Speaking on TMZ's Inside The Ring podcast, former Nexus member David Otunga said he heard rumors that Travis Scott got backstage heat for legitimately hurting Cody Rhodes.

"Uh, I did [On if he heard WWE was upset with Travis Scott] yeah, that was the consensus, and basically what I heard he didn't take it as serious as, say, like, Bad Bunny, or, obviously, Logan Paul. And when he was here, it was sloppy. It took him a long time to get to the ring one time, you know, injuring Cody Rhodes, like you can't take out one of the top stars. So I think he ended up being more of a liability. And the fan reaction, like, people were legitimately mad, like, not good heat, heat is a good thing if somebody's a heel, but heat like that, that's not good."

It is unlikely that fans would see Scott appear in the Stamford-based promotion in any capacity going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - Sidsachdeva1299@gmail.com Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences