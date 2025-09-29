Alleged Backstage Heat Forced WWE To Stop Using One Of Its Stars

It is well-documented that backstage heat has certainly destroyed careers in WWE. Such is the case for a 34-year-old megastar, whose pro wrestling run seemingly ended before it took off.

Famous rapper Travis Scott was a big part of John Cena's retirement tour earlier this year. He found himself at the center of controversy at Elimination Chamber when he legitimately injured Cody Rhodes and gave him a busted eardrum as a result of his stiff punches.

The rapper would then show up at WrestleMania 41, costing The American Nightmare the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in the Night Two main event. That turned out to be his last appearance, as Scott wasn't brought back on television again.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer learned that the two sides had a 'full falling out' and that WWE pulled Travis Scott from the 2K25 video game, where he was set to be a downloadable character.

In an interview with TMZ's Inside The Ring podcast, former WWE Superstar David Otunga revealed that he heard from people in the company that Travis Scott didn't make a good impression with the creative.

"Uh, I did [On if he heard WWE was upset with Travis Scott] yeah, that was the consensus, and basically what I heard he didn't take it as serious as, say, like, Bad Bunny, or, obviously, Logan Paul. And when he was here, it was sloppy. It took him a long time to get to the ring one time, you know, injuring Cody Rhodes, like you can't take out one of the top stars. So I think he ended up being more of a liability. And the fan reaction, like, people were legitimately mad, like, not good heat, heat is a good thing if somebody's a heel, but heat like that, that's not good."

You can check out the full interview below:

Will former WWE Superstar David Otunga ever wrestle again?

During the same conversation with TMZ's Inside The Ring, the former Nexus member said he would be willing to lace up his wrestling boots again if the opportunity knocks on his door.

"Thankfully, I haven't had any [injuries]. But yeah, that's something I would do if the storyline was right, price was right... You never know. Hey, if somebody offers me," Otunga said.

David Otunga hasn't had a wrestling match since the WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave tour in 2015, where he lost to R-Truth.

He previously teased the idea of rekindling an old feud with John Cena. Will Triple H bring him back anytime soon? Only time will tell.

