Original WWE plans for Travis Scott finally revealed

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Jul 29, 2025 16:09 GMT
Travis Scott at WrestleMania 41. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]
Travis Scott at WrestleMania 41 [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]

WWE's original plans for Travis Scott have been revealed. The rapper first showed up on the company's programming accompanying Jey Uso during his entrance on RAW's Netflix debut in January.

Scott then appeared at Elimination Chamber 2025 alongside The Rock and helped beat up Cody Rhodes after John Cena's heel turn. The 34-year-old then showed up during the WrestleMania 41 Night Two main event between Rhodes and Cena. While he ended up taking a Cross Rhodes from The American Nightmare, his interference did help Cena win his 17th WWE World Title.

Had WWE gone through with its initial plans for Scott, fans would have seen him in a different match altogether. WWE: Unreal premiered on Netflix on July 29 and gave a detailed backstage look into the promotion's plans heading into The Show of Shows.

During one episode, we get a shot of a whiteboard, which lists out the early WrestleMania 41 card. While this initial lineup differs from the final card, fans got to see WWE's original plans for Travis Scott in Vegas.

Notably, WWE planned to have the rapper accompany Rey Mysterio to the ring for his match against Chad Gable.

Travis Scott being in Rey's corner at WrestleMania 41 is a drastic change from what he actually ended up doing at the event. Moreover, Rey was booked to face El Grande Americano at the event, but had to pull out after he suffered an injury on the go-home episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania.

Interestingly, Rey and Scott did team up at Fanatics Fest last year, where the legendary luchador named him as his potential tag team partner. But it seems plans for Scott to be in his corner at WrestleMania didn't work out.

Travis Scott and WWE reportedly had a falling out

While Travis Scott featured in one of WWE's biggest moments at Elimination Chamber and was part of WrestleMania 41 in a big way, he didn't make any further appearances in the promotion.

There were plans to have the "FE!N" singer team up with John Cena for a match at Money in the Bank, but nothing came to fruition. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Scott was reportedly not fully committed to the venture, and as such, the talks over his involvement didn't progress.

WWE and Scott reportedly had a "falling out", which ultimately led to his removal from WWE 2K25 as a surprise celebrity DLC character. As of now, it is unclear when, or if at all, fans will see Travis Scott in WWE.

Edited by Pratik Singh
