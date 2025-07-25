WWE had a 'full falling out' with a 34-year-old star, removed from plans ahead of SummerSlam - Reports

Things aren't looking too good for a 34-year-old megastar, who was slated to be back in WWE ahead of SummerSlam this year. The two sides don't seem to be on the same page, if recent reports are anything to go by.Travis Scott hasn't been seen on WWE programming since he helped John Cena dethrone Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Title in the main event of WrestleMania 41. Shortly after, rumors stated that Triple H had plans for Scott and Cena to work together as a team at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. But it never came to fruition.The rapper was said not to be a &quot;quick learner for the business&quot; and didn't want to commit to anything. In addition to that, Scott was set to be a part of the Biggest Party of the Summer, but once again, the talks may have fizzled out.Just when fans thought things couldn't get any worse, Dave Meltzer of the &quot;Wrestling Observer Newsletter&quot; reported that the company and Travis Scott had a massive falling out, though the nature of their dispute is still unknown.The famous rapper was originally slated to be a surprise playable character in WWE 2K25's upcoming DLC (Downloadable Content), but has now been pulled from the video game as well. According to reports, he has been replaced by El Grande Americano, while Aleister Black has taken his spot in the WrestleMania pack.&quot;Travis Scott and WWE had a full falling out, the nature of which hasn’t gotten out yet. Scott was scheduled to be the celebrity surprise that was to be revealed this month in WWE 2K25. He was to be part of the DLC. The decision was made for El Grande Amercano to take his spot, plus Aleister Black has been the person to replace Scott as far as the WrestleMania pack.&quot;This all but confirms that he wouldn't be involved with the Stamford-based promotion in any capacity.