Uncertainty around major name's future ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Reports

WWE is ready to host its first-ever two-night SummerSlam in New Jersey, and celebrities have been gathered to contribute to the history-making event. According to a new report, there's uncertainty around Travis Scott's future ahead of the event.

Travis Scott became an integral figure on the weekly product as he made his presence felt at RAW's Netflix debut, Elimination Chamber in Toronto, and WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. However, the rapper disappeared from the product and hasn't resurfaced in any fashion.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Meltzer asked about the artist's disappearance and found out that the 34-year-old star doesn't like to commit and tries different projects at the same time. Moreover, the insider claims Scott was Ari Emanuel's client and was accommodated by everyone until it became too much to deal with.

There were rumors of Travis Scott teaming up with John Cena for a tag team match, but it looks like those plans have been scrapped. This leads to the uncertainty around his status with the Stamford-based promotion and his future heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey.

WWE legends were unhappy with Travis Scott after Elimination Chamber 2025

Travis Scott played a crucial part when he aligned with The Rock and John Cena at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto. The trio viciously attacked Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, and the rapper busted The American Nightmare's eardrum during the segment.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE legends Bubba Ray Dudley and Tommy Dreamer were unhappy with the segment as Scott crossed a line and hit Rhodes for real, which injured the champion heading into the biggest event of the year in Las Vegas.

"I got mad when I saw that hit by Travis [Scott], and I was like, if that were me, I would've broken free, and I would've tackled that man, and I would've started pummeling him for real," Dreamer said. (From 11:12 to 11:26)

Furthermore, Dudley issued a warning:

"It's when a mark in the ring all of a sudden decides that he's a pro wrestler and he knows what the hell he's doing, and that mark is Travis Scott," Dudley said.

It'll be interesting to see if Scott intends to return to WWE in the near future.

