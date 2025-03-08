WWE legends unhappy with Travis Scott's attack on Cody Rhodes

Travis Scott left a lasting impression at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 when he hit Cody Rhodes in the eye during the closing segment of the show. Recently, Bubba Ray Dudley and Tommy Dreamer reflected on the entire thing, and the legends weren't happy about it.

Earlier this month, Travis Scott made a WWE appearance and joined The Rock inside the ring in Toronto. After John Cena turned heel, the trio took turns while inflicting pain on Cody Rhodes, heading into WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately, Scott crossed a line during the segment.

The rap artist hit The American Nightmare for real, which caused a lot of stir in the industry. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer and Bubba Ray Dudley were unhappy with that particular spot and had a lot to say about Travis Scott's actions:

"I got mad when I saw that hit by Travis [Scott], and I was like, if that were me, I would've broken free, and I would've tackled that man, and I would've started pummeling him for real (From 11:12 to 11:26)

Bubba Ray Dudley had a warning for Travis Scott but seemed equally unhappy with the artist as he believes that the latter had no idea what to do inside the ring:

"It's when a mark in the ring all of a sudden decides that he's a pro wrestler and he knows what the hell he's doing, and that mark is Travis Scott," Ray said. (From 12:22 to 12:30)

Cody Rhodes appeared on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this month, Cody Rhodes was stabbed in the back by John Cena, who sold his soul to The Rock heading into WrestleMania 41. Later, Cena, Rock, and Scott took turns attacking The American Nightmare and closed the show with a fallen champion.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Cody Rhodes appeared with bruises on his face. The American Nightmare explained what was going on in his mind when John Cena turned his back on everyone in the WWE Universe.

However, Rhodes stated he's more determined than ever to get one up on someone who was his hero in the industry. Later, he ended the segment by using a classic John Cena line: "You want some, come and get some."

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

