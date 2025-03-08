  • home icon
  • "I hope I never see you" - WWE veteran threatens Travis Scott for slapping Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025

"I hope I never see you" - WWE veteran threatens Travis Scott for slapping Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 08, 2025 03:44 GMT
Scott slapping Rhodes (via WWE's YouTube)

A WWE veteran has shared his thoughts on Travis Scott's vicious attack on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025. Bully Ray isn't happy one bit with Scott's actions and went as far as threatening him with physical harm.

At Elimination Chamber 2025, the trio of The Rock, John Cena, and Travis Scott brutally beat Cody Rhodes up during the final moments of the show. At one point, Scott slapped Rhodes hard, and it was clear that the latter had suffered the full brunt of it.

On the latest edition of Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray opened up about the attack on Cody Rhodes and sent a chilling threat to Travis Scott. Here's what he said:

"He deserves to have his jaw shattered and wired shut. He decided that he's gonna look like some tough guy in front of the world? You've got one coming Travis. I hope it's from Cody. If it's not from him, I hope I never see you."
Cody Rhodes says Travis Scott didn't touch him

The American Nightmare later had a chat with Conrad Thompson and made an interesting comment about the attack at Elimination Chamber 2025. Rhodes claimed Scott didn't touch him. Check out his comment below:

"I saw the report earlier this week and I checked on Cody. I was like, ‘Dude, I saw it, but a burst eardrum? Are you okay? Holy sh*t.’ And he replied, ‘Didn’t touch me, I got a wild bruise somehow though,’ and sent me a picture. I was like, ‘Damn I am glad you’re okay mostly.’ And he joking said, ‘The horseman got me.’ I just thought it was funny that Cody, even now, is like he didn’t touch me. Of course, we know, that’s not the case. He’s sporting a major black eye right now. I don’t know if it’s true or not that he burst his eardrum. But buddy, it is a brutal blow that we saw there." [12:46 - 13:20]
Cody Rhodes and Cena's encounter at 'Mania is bound to be an instant classic. Fans have been wanting to see this battle of the generations for quite some time now. Little did they know they would get to see a babyface Cody vs a heel Cena in the main event of WrestleMania.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
