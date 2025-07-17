WWE has canceled huge SummerSlam match - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 17, 2025 01:19 GMT
Triple H is in charge of booking (Credit: WWE.com)
WWE has reportedly canceled a huge plan for SummerSlam. The event is set to be one of the biggest shows of the year and takes place in just over two weeks. Several matches have already been announced for the show.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez has now provided news on a huge plan that had to be canceled. As it turns out, Travis Scott, the controversial rapper, was supposed to be part of SummerSlam, with a match planned for him at the show as well. However, Alvarez reported that WWE's plans have fallen through. He revealed that while he didn't know the whole story, something had happened with the rapper, leading to the plan being canceled.

"I’m not gonna sit here and tell you I know the whole story because I would be lying, but something happened with Travis Scott. Travis Scott was supposed to be in a match at SummerSlam." (H/T - WrestleTalk)

He went on to report that Jelly Roll was apparently the replacement for Travis Scott at WWE SummerSlam, as the match was initially supposed to have seen Travis Scott and Bad Bunny working against each other, with Scott teaming with Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton teaming with Bad Bunny.

Instead, Logan Paul and Jelly Roll were brought in when the plans were canceled.

Edited by Harish Raj S
