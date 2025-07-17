WWE has canceled huge SummerSlam match - Reports

WWE has reportedly canceled a huge plan for SummerSlam. The event is set to be one of the biggest shows of the year and takes place in just over two weeks. Several matches have already been announced for the show.

Ad

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez has now provided news on a huge plan that had to be canceled. As it turns out, Travis Scott, the controversial rapper, was supposed to be part of SummerSlam, with a match planned for him at the show as well. However, Alvarez reported that WWE's plans have fallen through. He revealed that while he didn't know the whole story, something had happened with the rapper, leading to the plan being canceled.

Ad

Trending

"I’m not gonna sit here and tell you I know the whole story because I would be lying, but something happened with Travis Scott. Travis Scott was supposed to be in a match at SummerSlam." (H/T - WrestleTalk)

He went on to report that Jelly Roll was apparently the replacement for Travis Scott at WWE SummerSlam, as the match was initially supposed to have seen Travis Scott and Bad Bunny working against each other, with Scott teaming with Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton teaming with Bad Bunny.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Instead, Logan Paul and Jelly Roll were brought in when the plans were canceled.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.