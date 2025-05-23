  • home icon
  • Travis Scott to possibly team up with controversial 30-year-old star for WWE debut at Money in the Bank 2025 - Reports

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 23, 2025 02:52 GMT
The rapper Megastar is set to return soon (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
Travis Scott's return seems to be getting closer every week, and we're finally going to see him for the first time since his interference at WrestleMania 41, which shockingly led to John Cena becoming a 17-Time World Champion. There have been pitches for him to team up with a controversial 30-year-old star.

It was first confirmed on WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge that Travis Scott will, in fact, be in Los Angeles on June 7th and is expected to be at Money in the Bank in the Intuit Dome. As you likely know, the RAW on Netflix premiere happened in that same venue, and it led to that famous moment where Scott was seen visibly lighting up a joint next to Jey Uso.

In a new report from PWInsider, it was reported that a Tag Team match was pitched for Scott's in-ring debut. It's either planned to be with John Cena, or as well as Scott, Cena, and the controversial 30-year-old megastar Logan Paul. Their pitched opponents were Cody Rhodes and The Usos.

Which WWE legend is Travis Scott reportedly training with?

Travis Scott wants to get into the ring, and he's demonstrated it time and again at Eliminantion Chamber and then WrestleMania 41. So who is the one that's helping him train?

On the Pat McAfee show, not long after the RAW after WrestleMania 41, The Rock praised the rapper and revealed that he had plans to train with WWE legend Booker T:

"Look, I love Travis Scott involved and I'll tell you why. Because he loves wrestling. He's a huge fan and he respects it. He's working his a** off. I know that he has plans to train with Booker T. I don't know if it's happening already. It might be, not quite too sure there on his schedule. But he loves the business. Now I was just as surprised to see Travis Scott as well, and I knew the moment I saw Travis Scott, well, that immediately amplifies, 'Well, here comes The Final Boss,'" he said.
It goes without saying that due to his busy schedule, the training could likely only be on-and-off. However, Scott has expressed his commitment to wrestling and post-WrestleMania 41, jokingly told Triple H that it was his full-time job going forward, to which The Game responded that he would see him a night later on RAW.

Either way, it's going to be exciting to see how things play out leading up to Money in the Bank 2025. There is surprisingly only a two-week gap between Saturday Night's Main Event and MITB. With Night of Champions later in June and WWE Evolution rumored to return in July, it's a packed scheduled leading up to the first-ever two-night SummerSlam.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

