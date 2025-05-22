Travis Scott's expected WWE return date revealed (Exclusive)

Travis Scott hasn't been seen in WWE since his appearance at WrestleMania 41, when he helped John Cena become a 17-Time World Champion. A new report has disclosed the date of his expected return.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC addressed the absence of the megastar rapper. He told Triple H after WrestleMania 41 that wrestling was his full-time job, but he has yet to make an appearance since. That could all change as he is reportedly expected to be at Money in the Bank 2025.

This means that June 7th is likely going to be the date of Travis Scott's return to WWE.

John Cena's Money in the Bank direction is unknown, but Travis Scott's appearance makes one thing certain

John Cena is set to take on the man who idolizes him, R-Truth, at Saturday Night's Main Event. As you might have expected, the Undisputed WWE Championship is not on the line.

Assuming that Travis Scott is appearing at Money in the Bank in Los Angeles, then one thing is certain.

That certainty is that John Cena will also be at Money in the Bank, and JoeyVotes and TC confirmed as much. It doesn't take an investigative journalist to figure that out, but the importance in this context is that Cena's dates are beginning to get fewer and far in between, and it's soon going to enter into limited territory.

It's going to be interesting to see how that happens because Cena is expected to compete until at least mid-December. It is rumored that his final match will happen at TD Garden in Boston, which happens to be his hometown. December 13th could be the last time the 17-time World Champion is seen in the ring.

With limited appearances, it leaves all sorts of questions about how his reign as Undisputed WWE Champion could end. This is his final World Title run, that's for certain. However, with fewer appearances, it also means fewer chances to give some dream matches for the first time or engage in nostalgic feuds like his rivalry against CM Punk, which many hope to see in 2025.

Travis Scott's role going forward will also likely be revealed by Money in the Bank 2025.

