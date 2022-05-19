On-screen WWE personality shares honest opinion about Cody Rhodes' current run

Retired professional wrestler Adam Pearce has commented on the new version of Cody Rhodes that the WWE Universe is witnessing.

Dusty Rhodes' son returned to the company on Night two of WrestleMania 38 to face Seth Rollins in a singles bout. After an entertaining match, the American Nightmare left the ring with the win. The next night on RAW, he professed his desire to win the world championship in the future.

However, his feud with Seth Rollins is still not over despite the former Legacy member registering another win over The Visionary at WrestleMania Backlash. The two stars are set to collide inside the cell at the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event.

On the most recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Adam Pearce discussed the impact The American Nightmare has had since returning to the company. Pearce, who is now Director of Live Events at WWE, said that Cody is more confident as a wrestler than he was in his initial run with the company:

"When I first joined WWE, Cody was still here. Then obviously he went away for a period of time and the Cody that I am seeing now back is a completely different person. I am seeing more confidence, I'm seeing a performer who is 1000 percent sure of himself." (43:06)

He went on to state that the 36-year-old has finally come out of his father's shadow and is on the road to creating his own legacy:

"I think he's embraced everything that maybe in the past was kind of shunned. Maybe that's not the right word, but that there was this shadow. Like imagine being Dusty Rhodes' son. Imagine walking in that shadow your entire life. And Cody set it up on Monday, right, like he will never be the American Dream, so he might as well embrace the nightmare and he has fully done that. And again, the sky is the limit, to be cliche, but Cody Rhodes is a force to be reckoned with." (43:22)

Cody is all set to face Seth Rollins inside the cell at the Hell in a Cell premium live event on Sunday, June 5th.

Jim Cornette highlights what Cody Rhodes does better than other wrestlers

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has shed light on something in which Cody Rhodes is unmatched.

While speaking on a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, he explained that nobody on the current roster does a backstage promo as naturally as The American Nightmare:

"The refreshing difference in the Cody Rhodes backstage promo that he did before his match with Theory - he is the only person that I've ever seen that managed to actually look natural while not looking at the camera on a backstage promo."

With Cody Rhodes now proving his worth to WWE, he might soon emerge as a contender for the world title. It remains to be seen how he is booked after Hell in a Cell.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

Edited by Jacob Terrell