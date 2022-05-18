"He is the only person" - former WWE personality points out what Cody Rhodes does better than other superstars

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette thinks Cody Rhodes is better than the rest when it comes to backstage promos.

Cornette, while speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience show, discussed Rhodes' match against WWE United States Champion Theory. Ahead of the match, The American Nightmare had a backstage interview, which Cornette was impressed with.

Rhodes' ability to look natural and not look at the camera during promos is something other Superstars can't do as well as him, as per Cornette.

"The refreshing difference in the Cody Rhodes backstage promo that he did before his match with Theory - he is the only person that I've ever seen that managed to actually look natural while not looking at the camera on a backstage promo.

Cornette continued:

"He did look at the interviewer, he interacted with the interviewer, he looked off into space a time or two as if he was, you know, thinking and contemplating what he was saying, but he didn't, he wasn't standing there looking like he was in a police lineup and not knowing what to do with his eyes or his hands or whatever else like everybody else does in that situation. It must be those acting classes," said Cornette. [From 0:05 to 0:48]

Cody Rhodes may have made a mistake during a recent WWE segment

Cody cut a promo in the ring when he had his back to the camera.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo, while speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, said that Vince McMahon would've been seething at seeing Rhodes show his back to the hard camera.

Rhodes has continued his feud with Seth Rollins and the two RAW Superstars will have their third match at next month's Hell in a Cell show.

