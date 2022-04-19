"Vince had to be throwing a fit in the back" - WWE apparently made a mistake during Cody Rhodes' RAW promo (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins kicked off the latest episode of RAW with a promo battle designed to set up the night's main event.

While reviewing the show on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that WWE mistakenly had Cody Rhodes' back facing the hard camera for large parts of the segment.

The former WWE writer was unimpressed by the rookie error and said that Vince McMahon would not have been a happy man at the Gorilla Position:

"During a good portion of this promo, bro, Cody's back is to the hard camera. It's like, bro, really?" questioned Vince Russo. "You learn that on the first day of the job, and I was like, bro, seriously? Vince had to be throwing a fit in the back." [6:50 - 7:11]

Vince Russo also voiced his issues regarding the length of RAW's opening segment, which revolved around Seth Rollins having a surprise opponent lined up for Rhodes.

Russo said WWE didn't need 15 minutes to establish the main event match on RAW as the promotion ended up with a needlessly stretched-out angle:

"You know, bro, but again, it's a 15-minute segment with a whole lot of nothing other than, I'm going to pick a surprise opponent," Russo continued, "It took you 15 minutes to say that, bro? It literally took you 15 minutes to set up the main event with one sentence?" [7:12 - 7:32]

Vince Russo says fans will soon get tired of seeing Cody Rhodes on TV

WWE is serious about pushing Cody Rhodes as the premier babyface act on RAW, and the company is also looking to preserve the hype following his return.

Vince Russo, however, believes that the Cody Rhodes story will start losing steam in the next few weeks even though he is the superstar with the most momentum currently on the red brand:

"Absolutely. It's going to get old; it's going to get old quick," stated Russo. "I think it already is getting old quick. I really believe that. And like I said, man, Vince is going to the Cody well, because think about it. Let's be honest, Chris, if he didn't have the Cody well right now, what would be opening up the show? Who is opening the show? What's the main event?" [7:48 - 8:12]

Vince Russo also revealed how one major decision from WWE could fix the problem surrounding Rhodes' comeback, and you can read more on that right here.

