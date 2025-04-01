  • home icon
Adam Pearce confirms announcement for next week's WWE RAW

By Marc Middleton
Modified Apr 01, 2025 00:26 GMT
WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce makes a big announcement
WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce makes a big announcement (Photo Credit: WWE on X)

WWE is now just 20 days from the 41st annual WrestleMania Premium Live Event. This week's RAW aired live from London, England, with several swerves and happenings, including an explosive John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes segment. Ahead of the final shows in the WrestleMania build, Adam Pearce has just confirmed one big update.

The Undisputed WWE Champion and Big Match John were fired up for the RAW opener, a segment that included a Vince McMahon shocker. RAW also saw Tyler Bate return, Gunther decimating The Usos, and Penta suffering his first pinfall loss. Among the WrestleMania developments, AJ Styles and Logan Paul booked their match, while the stacked episode ended with Rhea Ripley raising the Women's World Championship after a double DQ against IYO SKY with referee Bianca Belair.

WWE is now headed back to the United States and next Monday's RAW will air in its normal timeslot from the Target Center in Minneapolis. The RAW General Manager took to X tonight to confirm the following for next week: Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria defending against Bayley; Seth Rollins returns; El Grande Americano will wrestle in Chad Gable's hometown. Pearce made it official with his signature three-word catchphrase.

"It is official," wrote Adam Pearce.
RAW on April 14 will air from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, as the WrestleMania go-home edition of World Wrestling Entertainment's flagship show. The next episode after that is the annual RAW After WrestleMania on April 21 from T-Mobile Arena near Las Vegas.

WWE SmackDown lineup for this week

WWE SmackDown will air live from the Allstate Arena near Chicago on Friday, after recent episodes in Spain, Italy, and England. Below is the current lineup announced so far for Friday:

  1. CM Punk appears in his hometown
  2. Rey Fenix makes his debut
  3. Naomi vs. B-Fab
  4. Last Man Standing: Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman
The company and the arena also have several top superstars advertised to appear on SmackDown. The following names are listed: Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, LA Knight, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Damian Priest, Bianca Belair, and Solo Sikoa.

Edited by Harish Raj S
