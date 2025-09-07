  • home icon
  Adam Pearce confirms that legendary WWE tag team is returning to RAW

Adam Pearce confirms that legendary WWE tag team is returning to RAW

By Soumik Datta
Published Sep 07, 2025 15:40 GMT
Adam Pearce (Image Credits: His X handle)
Adam Pearce (Image Credits: Pearce via X/Twitter)

Adam Pearce has made some huge announcements regarding the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. He has also confirmed that multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions and OG Bloodline members, The Usos, will be on the show.

Last week, Jey Uso was in action in a tag team match on the red brand. He teamed up with LA Knight to face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker of The Vision. Post-match, Jey was laid out once again by Reed and Breakker before his brother, Jimmy, made the save. Big Jim was recently feuding with the MFT on SmackDown, but it seems like he has now shifted his focus over to RAW.

On social media, Pearce confirmed that Jimmy and Jey Uso will be on this week's RAW. The duo is expected to address The Vision's Reed and Breakker.

Check out Pearce's announcement here:

Jey Uso has been feuding with The Vision in WWE for weeks

Jey Uso has been involved in the World Heavyweight Championship picture for months. He lost the title to Gunther and then teamed up with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2025 to defeat Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

At Clash in Paris, Reigns defeated Reed in a singles match, but was ambushed by Breakker after the bout. While the OTC did get his hands on Paul Heyman and choked him out, he was taken away on a stretcher. Jey tried saving his cousin, but suffered the same wrath at the hands of Reed and Breakker.

Later on in the premium live event in Paris, Jey challenged for the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match, including LA Knight, CM Punk, and the reigning champion, Seth Rollins. Rollins pinned Punk after his wife, Becky Lynch, helped The Visionary retain his title.

Fans could expect The Usos to feud with Reed and Bron Breakker, while Rollins remains busy with Punk, whose wife, AJ Lee, made an emphatic return to WWE after a decade.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

