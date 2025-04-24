Adam Pearce and Eric Bischoff react after wrestling legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael dies at the age of 67 

Wrestling veterans Adam Pearce and Eric Bischoff recently took to social media to comment on the death of former WWE and WCW star Steve "Mongo" McMichael. He passed away on April 23, 2025, at the age of 67.

The Professional Football Hall of Famer was dealing with a disease known as ALS for many years, and he passed away after being transferred to hospice care on Wednesday this week. During his wrestling career, he held the WCW United States Championship and was even a member of the Four Horsemen.

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently paid tribute to "Mongo" McMichael on X. He wrote:

"Godspeed, Steve “Mongo” McMichael. Whether it was on the field, local Chicagoland TV and radio, or eventually in the ring, you ALWAYS entertained me. All respect for your work ethic and that signature rebel spirit you carried throughout. Rest well, sir," wrote Pearce.

Eric Bischoff responded to Ric Flair's heartfelt tweet and wrote that Steve "Mongo" McMichael was the toughest man he's ever met.

"He was the toughest man I've ever met," wrote Bischoff.

Sportskeeda sends its condolences to Steve "Mongo" McMichael's friends and family.

