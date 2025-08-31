Adam Pearce forced to throw major stars out of the arena at WWE Clash in Paris

WWE Clash in Paris is live from Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, at the time of writing. After the opening contest, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce was forced to throw two popular stars out of the arena.

Adam Pearce confronted Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed backstage after the opening contest of WWE Clash in Paris. He ordered the two to get out of the arena for their assault on Roman Reigns, leading to him being stretchered out of the building. The Vision also took out Jey Uso ahead of his title match later in the main event.

Reed and Breakker tried to reason by pointing out that the OTC took out The Oracle, and they had to be there for Seth Rollins' match later in the show. However, Adam Pearce noted that if the two did not leave the arena, he would suspend them indefinitely without pay.

Earlier at WWE Clash in Paris, the singles contest between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed opened the show. The OTC won the bout despite the Aus-Zilla being in control for the majority of the match. Surprisingly, Bron Breakker did not show up during the bout.

After the match, Roman Reigns finally got to put his hands on Paul Heyman. However, it was all downhill for the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion from there. Bron Breakker showed up out of nowhere to spear Reigns through the announcer's desk.

Breakker and Reed continued to punish Roman Reigns with spears and Tsunamis. Jey Uso tried to help his cousin, risking his championship match later tonight. However, he was also taken out by the members of The Vision.

It will be interesting to see how Seth Rollins fares against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a World Championship Match.

