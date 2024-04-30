Adam Pearce has found a WWE Hall of Famer ally on RAW; seems to have signed him on to his staff

Adam Pearce has apparently signed on a staff, and it includes a WWE Hall of Fame member.

For the WWE Draft, both General Managers had a war room filled with several big names who helped them with their choices for the brand. Oddly enough, JBL, Bully Ray, D-Von Dudley, Teddy Long, and several others were assigned randomly to brands. Although JBL was always a top SmackDown star in his career, he appears to have been working with RAW GM Adam Pearce.

Fans noticed that for the second show in a row, JBL represented RAW and was allied with Adam Pearce in giving him advice. Whether this turns into a long-term collaboration or just a one-time thing for the WWE Draft remains to be seen.

JBL was last a regular part of WWE when he represented Baron Corbin as his manager. That gimmick failed, and Corbin ended up in NXT to reinvent himself.

Now, JBL and Corbin are back on the main roster, but the Lone Wolf is part of SmackDown after Night 1 of the Draft.

If Pearce does retain his staff and JBL remains a consistent part of RAW, it would change a lot about the show.