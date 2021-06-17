Adam Pearce hints at the return of WWE King of the Ring

WWE official Adam Pearce hinted that the King of the Ring tournament could return. Many fans are buzzing about this potential development, though it should be made clear that Pearce didn't fully suggest the return is happening.

Pearce posted the message on his Twitter page in response to a clip from WWE's The Bump. His status as a WWE official has caused the wrestling world to buzz about the possibility of another King of the Ring tournament.

I know that I have had many conversations with @BaronCorbinWWE on this very topic. Stay tuned. https://t.co/jTC8l8VAkA — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 16, 2021

On WWE's The Bump, King Corbin expressed his belief that WWE Superstars should compete for the crown, whereas Shinsuke Nakamura has physically taken it from him. In response, Pearce teased that he had spoken to Corbin about the matter.

"I know that I have had many conversations with @BaronCorbinWWE on this very topic," wrote Pearce. "Stay tuned."

Though the message was brief and inconclusive, fans have already speculated that the King of the Ring tournament is coming back.

The last King of the Ring tournament was held in 2019

WWE King of the Ring

WWE fans haven't seen the King of the Ring tournament since 2019. In this bracket, Baron Corbin emerged victorious after he defeated Chad Gable in the finals. Corbin also defeated The Miz and Cedric Alexander to earn his spot in the semi-finals. He then defeated Ricochet and Samoa Joe in a three-way match to clinch his spot in the final round.

Since the conclusion of this victory, Corbin has adopted the "King" moniker, but WWE has not held another tournament to crown another victor.

We will be in the presence of royalty tomorrow night.



The Coronation of King @BaronCorbinWWE is set for #SDLive! https://t.co/zQ08O9kVAh — WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019

