Adam Pearce hits back at 27-year-old RAW star for complaining about not getting an Elimination Chamber qualifying match

Adam Pearce gets a lot of complaints from various RAW stars - something that often leads to him saying that he needs a drink in the middle of an episode of RAW. He hit back at one more superstar who complained about him not giving her an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

This week's episode of RAW will feature a Last Chance Battle Royal for one star to get the final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. While Rhea Ripley will be defending her Women's World Champion against Nia Jax, either of the two women will walk into WrestleMania with the title. The Chamber match is set to determine her opponent as Women's Champion IYO SKY will be facing Royal Rumble winner Bayley.

27-year-old star Indi Hartwell tweeted that it was crazy that Adam Pearce didn't give her a qualifying match to head to Perth despite her being an Australian. Pearce hit back by stating that she does have a chance in the Battle Royal on RAW and wished her luck:

Adam Pearce admits he wants to wrestle one last time

It has been reminded to fans that the now-General Manager of RAW was once an in-ring competitor - and a big one at that. He has since retired and taken on backstage roles and has been one of the most consistent authority figures in WWE history, having taken over during the Pandemic.

While he managed both shows, his duties were offloaded to Nick Aldis, who became SmackDown General Manager, while Pearce was assigned to RAW.

In a post on X/Twitter, Pearce said he would drop everything to wrestle X-Pac/Sean Waltman.

"Feeling sentimental. @TheRealXPac is on the extremely short list of brothers I’d drop everything to wrestle one more time."

Adam Pearce almost faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship in the 2021 Royal Rumble but went on to put Kevin Owens in his spot.

