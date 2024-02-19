45-year-old WWE official ready to return to wrestle one last time

WWE official Adam Pearce has sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Pearce has been an integral part of WWE's programming since being appointed as the General Manager of RAW. Fans have, on some occasions, expressed their desire to see him return to in-ring action against figures like Paul Heyman and Nick Aldis.

The 45-year-old is now ready to wrestle one last time. In a recent message on Twitter, Pearce stated that he would return to the ring if it was a match against the Hall of Famer, X-Pac.

"Feeling sentimental. @TheRealXPac is on the extremely short list of brothers I’d drop everything to wrestle one more time 🙏," Adam Pearce wrote.

Pearce's last match was in March 2021, when he teamed up with Braun Strowman to take on the duo of Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin during an episode of RAW.

Adam Pearce reacted to recent WWE departure

After a tenure of nearly seven years, senior WWE writer and producer Jennifer Pepperman recently made the decision to part ways with the promotion.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has reacted to the significant departure, praising Jennifer Pepperman's creativity and passion. He expressed that he would miss her energy but was confident that she would excel in her future endeavors.

"Shout out to @JenPepperman. I have always appreciated your creativity, passion, and the countless time you’ve given to help me and others backstage over the years. I’ll miss your energy, but I know you’ll be great wherever you may roam. My gratitude forever!!!" Adam Pearce wrote.

With Nick Aldis making significant new signings for SmackDown in recent weeks, it will be intriguing to see how Pearce responds to ensure his show's superiority.

