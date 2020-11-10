Adam Pearce makes a big WWE title announcement on RAW, Randy Orton snaps

Next week's Monday Night RAW episode will be the go-home show for Survivor Series, and WWE has lined up a massive WWE Championship match for the show. As announced by Adam Pearce in a backstage segment, Randy Orton will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on next week's episode of RAW.

The Legend Killer snapped after being informed about the match, and he went on to grab Adam Pearce by the collar. Randy Orton told Adam Pearce that the WWE management could go to hell.

Randy Orton's 14th WWE title reign and the current Championship picture

Randy Orton is currently scheduled to face Roman Reign in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series. Orton won the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre in a brutal contest at Hell in a Cell. Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship reign officially came to an end at the 202-day mark.

WWE was always expected to put the Championship around Randy Orton's waist, but what followed after the victory was what required all the attention. WWE has crowded up the title picture as Drew McIntyre, The Fiend, and The Miz have staked their respective claims at capturing the Championship.

Drew McIntyre had to get his rematch, and WWE has decided to stack up the go-home episode of RAW with the title showdown. However, will the Championship change hands days before Survivor Series?

WWE has booked big title changes before Survivor Series in the past, and it could very well happen this time as well. There are a few options that could be explored. The company could end up booking The Miz to pull off an upset by cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on The Viper.

The Fiend could also make his presence felt during the WWE title match, which could protect both the challenger and the Champion.

As noted, there are many potential booking possibilities for the WWE Championship rematch between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre.

The fans should also keep an eye out on the growing tensions between Randy Orton and Adam Pearce. The caretaker manager (unofficial GM) of the WWE has managed to upset the Viper, and that angle could lead to drastic consequences.

Are you excited about the WWE title rematch? Who do you back to win? Let us know in the comments section below.