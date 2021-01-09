Adam Pearce comments on his upcoming WWE Universal Title match against Roman Reigns

This week on WWE SmackDown, Adam Pearce booked a Gauntlet Match to determine the next challenger for Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship. While Reigns himself wasn't too happy with this decision, Pearce wound up winning the match. Now, Pearce has personally commented on his title shot.
On his personal Twitter page, Adam Pearce reacted to his spot in the upcoming WWE Universal Championship Match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Judging by the Tweet, the former five-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion seems determined to put on a show and prove people wrong. The match marks Pearce's first in-ring bout in six years.
In the Tweet, Pearce revealed his mindset about the match. He stated that he plans to work hard and earn some respect. Plus, Pearce is clearly excited to have the opportunity. "Here's to one more day in the sun," wrote Pearce.
The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion has mostly worked as a producer and an on-screen authority figure in WWE. He has gained prominence as a WWE Official on both WWE RAW and SmackDown.
Adam Pearce won a Gauntlet Match this week on WWE SmackDown
On the latest episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns helped Adam Pearce win the gauntlet match to determine the next challenger for his title. While it seemed like a fired-up Shinsuke Nakamura was going to win, "The Artist" ultimately failed to beat Pearce. Reigns and Jey Uso beat Nakamura down and made sure that Pearce pinned him to win the match.
Pearce will challenge "The Tribal Chief" later this month, and it will take a miracle for the WWE Official to pull off a historic win. "The Head of the Table" has held the title since WWE Payback, and he has looked unstoppable atop WWE SmackDown.Published 09 Jan 2021, 23:43 IST