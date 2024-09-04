Adam Pearce makes interesting claim following WWE RAW

Adam Pearce shared an interesting message following this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW. The former NWA Champion was named the General Manager of RAW last October.

Pearce has had his hands full on the red brand as of late. Bronson Reed brutally attacked Braun Strowman earlier this month and hit him with a Tsunami Splash on top of a car. Drew McIntyre also unleashed a heinous attack on CM Punk this past Monday night before security was able to break it up.

Following this past Monday's edition of RAW, Pearce noted that age was only a number. He joked that mentally, he feels like he is 16, but physically, he feels much older. You can check out Pearce's post on his Instagram story by clicking here.

Trending

Pearce shares hilarious message on Instagram.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

There is a tournament underway on RAW to determine Bron Breakker's next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship. Pete Dunne, Ilja Dragunov, Braun Strowman, and Jey Uso will compete next Monday night in the finals of the tournament. Bron Breakker recently shared that he was unhappy with Adam Pearce's decision to determine his next opponent.

WWE personality pitches interesting idea for Adam Pearce on RAW

Sam Roberts recently suggested a major stipulation for the rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre on the red brand.

The rivalry between Punk and McIntyre has become extremely personal. Punk defeated McIntyre at WWE Bash in Berlin this past Saturday night in a Strap Match, but The Scottish Warrior responded with an attack on RAW. Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested that Adam Pearce adds a "Loser Leaves RAW" stipulation for the next match between Punk and McIntyre.

"Whatever you do with this match, I say stipulation, not the rules. The stipulation is Loser Leaves RAW. That's the way to do this for me. There's no way, regardless of who wins, that one person would go, 'You know what? You won two out of three. So you're the better man.' That would never happen. I think Adam Pearce needs to make something declarative that says. 'I realize these two can't be on the same roster. So we're going to do Drew McIntyre and CM Punk in one more match. Only this time, loser leaves WWE RAW,'" said Sam Roberts. (10:50 - 11:32)

You can check out the video below:

Adam Pearce accomplished a lot in his professional wrestling career before becoming an authority figure in WWE. Only time will tell if the RAW GM makes a return to the ring on WWE television anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sting returning for another match? Details HERE.