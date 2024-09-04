Adam Pearce to ask top WWE Superstar to immediately leave RAW after upcoming match, says analyst, in a huge angle 

A WWE personality believes Adam Pearce could ask a major star to leave the Monday night show for good following a much-anticipated match. Sam Roberts thinks Pearce could book a Loser Leaves RAW match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk and ensure whoever loses leaves the red brand for SmackDown.

CM Punk and McIntyre are currently even after the former won a grueling Strap Match at Bash in Berlin 2024. The Scottish Warrior brutally attacked Punk on this week's WWE RAW by attempting to shove beads of his bracelet down his throat.

The angle has made it clear they are nowhere close to being done with each other and that a decisive battle could happen at an upcoming premium live event. On the latest episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts pitched the idea for a Loser Leaves RAW match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre.

He explained that Adam Pearce needs to make this stipulation official as heated rivals like The Scottish Warrior and The Second City Saint just wouldn't be able to co-exist on the same brand even after finishing up their feud.

"Whatever you do with this match, I say stipulation, not the rules. The stipulation is Loser Leaves RAW. That's the way to do this for me. There's no way, regardless of who wins, that one person would go, 'You know what? You won two out of three. So you're the better man.' That would never happen. I think Adam Pearce needs to make something declarative that says. 'I realize these two can't be on the same roster. So we're going to do Drew McIntyre and CM Punk in one more match. Only this time, loser leaves WWE RAW,'" said Sam Roberts. (10:50 - 11:32)

WWE veteran Jonathan Coachman thinks CM Punk and Drew McIntyre could have a Hell in a Cell match

On a recent edition of the Behind the Turnbuckle podcast, Jonathan Coachman predicted that Punk and McIntyre could have their last showdown at WWE Bad Blood on October 5th. He believes that going by how things have become extremely personal between the two, they could settle their differences in a Hell in a Cell Match.

"Have you ever felt a steel cage? Let me take it a step further. Have you ever been in there and felt a Hell in a Cell? That's where I would go; where you lock them in, where neither one can run neither [sic] one can hide; they beat the hell out of each other; there's blood everywhere; they go to every place, and that to me is how you settle that feud. You don't do a regular match. If you make this a regular match, it will be the biggest letdown you've ever seen," he said.

If the quality of their first two matches is anything to go by, it's safe to assume Punk and McIntyre could have a memorable bout to cap off their feud.

