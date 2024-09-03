Stipulation for CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre III predicted by WWE veteran

Drew McIntyre does not seem finished with CM Punk after losing at Bash in Berlin. Meanwhile, WWE veteran Jonathan Coachman recently predicted the stipulation for the potential third match between the two top superstars.

After defeating The Best in The World at SummerSlam, The Scottish Warrior suffered a defeat against the 45-year-old in a Strap Match last Saturday in the German capital. Although Punk thought he was done with McIntyre, he was subjected to a brutal beatdown from the former World Heavyweight Champion on RAW last night.

During the latest episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, The Coach claimed a third match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre would happen at Bad Blood. He predicted that the two superstars would square off in a Hell in a Cell Match.

"Have you ever felt a steel cage? Let me take it a step further. Have you ever been in there and felt a Hell in a Cell? That's where I would go; where you lock them in, where neither one can run neither [sic] one can hide; they beat the hell out of each other; there's blood everywhere; they go to every place, and that to me is how you settle that feud. You don't do a regular match. If you make this a regular match, it will be the biggest letdown you've ever seen," he said. [17:46-18:24]

CM Punk called out Gunther on WWE RAW

After defeating Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin, CM Punk expressed his desire to pursue the World Heavyweight Title. Last night on RAW, The Second City Saint called out The Ring General before The Scottish Warrior attacked him.

Reigning champion Gunther retained his title against The Viper Randy Orton this past weekend in Berlin. Although Sami Zayn confronted The Ring General last night on the red brand and challenged him, the latter turned it down. Nevertheless, the former Honorary Uce vowed to continue chasing Gunther and the World Heavyweight Title.

With CM Punk still occupied with Drew McIntyre, it will be interesting to see if The Best in The World goes after the World Heavyweight Championship after ending his current feud.

