Huge twist with the bracelet as CM Punk calls out 37-year-old star on RAW

CM Punk made one thing clear on the RAW after Bash in Berlin: he was done with Drew McIntyre. Unfortunately, the latter wasn't done with him. After Punk called out another major star, Drew took him out, and there was a big twist with the bracelet.

One of Triple H's big accomplishments in the CM Punk-Drew McIntyre feud was making a 50-cent bracelet one of WWE's most valuable prizes (similar to the Ula Fala on SmackDown). Punk had it back in his possession and was on cloud nine on RAW. He called out the World Heavyweight Champion, the 37-year-old star Gunther.

However, his celebrations were cut short when Drew McIntyre took him out by swooping his leg from underneath, similar to what Punk did to him at WrestleMania 40. He brutally attacked Punk despite Wade Barrett, his friend, trying to stop him. McIntyre took the bracelet and completely ripped it apart before shoving it into CM Punk's mouth:

Even Jason Jordan and other producers and security tried stopping him to no avail, leading to Punk getting stretchered out backstage.

When he was being stretchered and nearly put into the ambulance, McIntyre once again came out of nowhere to attack him.

It looks like Bad Blood will be the stage for the trilogy match.

