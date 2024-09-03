3 Reasons why Sami Zayn is going after the World Heavyweight Championship

Sami Zayn returned on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Just when Gunther was basking in glory due to his title win at Bash in Berlin, Zayn interrupted his segment. He went right after the champion and challenged him for his World Heavyweight Championship.

Although The Ring General has not yet accepted Sami Zayn's challenge, this seems to be the harbinger of a new feud that might eventually pit the two bitter rivals against each other at Bad Blood. However, a lot of fans have been wondering why Zayn stepped up against the Imperium leader on RAW and is chasing the coveted title.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Let's look at three reasons why Sami Zayn is going after the World Heavyweight Championship.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

#3. To end his World Title drought

Sami Zayn is one of the top stars in WWE and has held several championships. Despite his numerous accolades, the World Title has eluded him throughout his career, as it remained out of his grasp. Therefore, he has set out in pursuit of the World Heavyweight Championship to vanquish this lingering void.

With an unyielding determination to end his World Title drought, Zayn is hellbent on capturing the coveted title that lies on Gunther's shoulders. This seems to be the ideal time for him to step up and rise to the main event scene now that he is out of the Intercontinental Championship picture.

Expand Tweet

With a burning desire to satiate his World Title drought, the 41-year-old is more determined than ever to ascend to the pinnacle of greatness. Hence, this is a major reason why he stepped up against The Ring General on Monday Night RAW.

#2. Unavailability of other top stars of RAW

Monday Night RAW's roster has several prominent names and former champions. However, all the top stars are currently embroiled in their respective storylines, be it Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, or Finn Balor.

Therefore, the unavailability of all the prominent names is one of the major reasons Sami Zayn stepped up against Gunther on Monday Night RAW. Following a spectacular feud with Randy Orton, The Ring General demands a high-profile feud for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Zayn is undeniably the right guy for that.

The Canadian superstar could deliver a compelling storyline with the Imperium leader on RAW, as the two stars have a rich history with each other. His involvement will add a whole new layer to the World Title picture on the red brand.

#1. Sami Zayn's monumental accolade against Gunther

The biggest reason why Sami Zayn is challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship is because he is the only man to defeat Gunther on the main roster. Therefore, it makes him the most credible opponent for The Ring General, who could pose a legitimate threat to the latter's coveted title.

With this monumental accolade, Zayn stands tall as the force capable of dismantling Gunther's aura of invincibility. Moreover, Bad Blood PLE is centered around bitter rivalries and deep-seated hostilities. Therefore, it makes the perfect stage for the two superstars to reignite their old rivalry.

Expand Tweet

While The Underdog from the Underground will look to pull off a miracle once again, the champ will look to settle some old score and seek revenge. Hence, Sami Zayn's history with Gunther makes him the most viable and deserving contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback