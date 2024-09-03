  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Gunther
  • Gunther seemingly "rattled" as he declines World Title challenge from 40-year-old star on RAW

Gunther seemingly "rattled" as he declines World Title challenge from 40-year-old star on RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 03, 2024 02:33 GMT
The World Champion shut down his next potential opponent (Pic Courtesy: @WWE on X)
The World Champion shut down his next potential opponent (Pic courtesy: @WWE on X)

Gunther cleared Randy Orton out of his way in one of, if not the biggest win of his career. On the RAW after Bash in Berlin, he was confronted by his next prospective challenger, and he flat-out declined him.

Gunther was back to his usual disrespectful self on Monday Night RAW as he claimed to have beaten the very best version of Randy Orton. Considering how he had to deal with a shoulder injury, it was also a difficult match for him. The question was always about who was next for The Ring General.

That was answered by the 40-year-old Sami Zayn, who last beat The Ring General at WrestleMania 40. Although Gunther appeared to be praising the heart of Sami Zayn, he declined his challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship and walked away.

also-read-trending Trending

Sami Zayn hit back at him, knowing how rattled he was. As we mentioned, he is the only man to pin The Ring General on the main roster and one of the few in WWE to beat him - including Ilja Dragunov and Bron Breakker.

Even the new commentator, Joe Tessitore, pointed out that the World Champion was visibly rattled.

Perhaps Bad Blood is the stage where they run it back.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी